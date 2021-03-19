Post-COVID: Engage women to build smart economy, says FirstBank Chairman

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., Mrs Ibukun Awosika, has stressed the need for the involvement of women in building a smart and resilient economy in the post-COVID-era.

Awosika said this at a webinar jointly organised by UN Women and Women In Successful Careers (WISCAR) in commemoration of International Women’s Month 2021 in Lagos on Thursday.

The webinar was titled: “An Inter-generational Dialogue on Women’s Leadership in the Private Sector.”

She said women were very crucial in building a resilient and sustainable economy in the post-COVID era.

“If we want to build back smartly post-COVID, and we want to build beyond the pandemic in a resilient and sustainable manner, we cannot leave out women because women represent smart economics.

“The dedication, the loyalty and reliability of women in the economic value chain tells us that we must commit to the process of ensuring that the role that women play in the economic value chain is…