FG pays N16.67bn accrued pension rights to 2021 retirees – News Agengy of Nigeria

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Federal Government on Wednesday released N16.67 billion for the payment of accrued pension rights to 2021 retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This is contained in a statement signed, by the Head ,Corporate Communications Department, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr Peter Aghahowa, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Aghahowa said that the federal government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020. (NAN)