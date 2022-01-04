2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello

By Lizzy Okoji

Some women from Nigeria’s 19 Northern States have declared their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The group, under the aegis Yahaya Bello Network (YBN), made their known on Tuesday when they visited Bello at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

Hajiya Hadiza Ahmed, the Chairperson of the YBN, said of all those that have shown intentions to run for President in 2023, Bello is their preferred choice considering all his achievements as governor of Kogi.

Ahmed said that the achievements of Bello and seeing him as the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 have prompted a lot of Nigerians and the YBN urging him to contest for presidency.

She said that Bello has shown good leadership in his state which can be seen across all sectors.

She also applauded Bello for being the most youth and women friendly governor in the country, which has earned him a lot of international and national recognitions and…