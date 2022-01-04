NGX closes 2021 with 6.07% growth despite fragile economic performance

An analysis by Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The Nigerian stock market opened trading in 2021 with great expectations, having been adjudged the best globally in 2020 with a return of 50.03 per cent.

Operators and analysts had predicted a positive outing for the stock market in 2021, based on the robust 2020 performance and early passage of the 2021 appropriation bill.

However, the Nigerian stock market recorded mixed performances and volatile sessions with a year-to-date gain of 6.07 per cent, compared with 50.03 per cent in 2020.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened trading for the year at 40,270.72 increased by 2,445.72 or 6.07 per cent to close at 42,716.44 as at Dec. 31, 2021.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened the year at N21.057 trillion inched higher by N1.239 trillion to close at N22.296 trillion as at Dec. 31, 2021.

In 2021, seven companies were delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), up from five in 2020.

Also, the…