NNPC begins 2022 activities with commitment to host communities’ development

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured of its commitment to further deepen ties with its host communities as it begins activities for 2022.

NNPC gave the assurance through the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), one of its upstream subsidiaries.

In achieving this, NPDC, recently organised a novel community support programme called SpudBaby and a maiden presentation ceremony in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom State.

The ceremony took place on Dec. 17, 2021, at the Okoroete Town Hall of Eastern Obolo and was attended by top dignitaries in the LGA, including the Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo, His Royal Majesty Harry Etetor.

Speaking during the event at one of the company’s host communities in OML 13, Managing Director of NPDC Engr. Ali Zarah commended the community and its leaders for their support.

The MD, who was represented by Deputy Manager of Community Relations,…