Rivers LG boss partners conservationists on Tourism

By Ikuru Lizzy

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni local government area in Rivers said his administration was liaising with local and international conservationists to make the area a tourism destination.

Awortu stated this at Asarama Community in Andoni during the maiden edition of the Andoni Unity Carnival, featuring a Boat regatta, organized by the area council.

According to him, the event is initiated to foster development and consolidate on the peace process of his administration.

“My administration will continue to ensure that our forest and sea lives are preserved seeing that we have an uncommon topography where the rain forest is bordered by such an aesthetic large stretch of sprawling and advantageous sand beach,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction on turnout during the boat regatta, Awortu noted that the display of passion by the people showed a total acceptance of peace and desire for development.

“This is one event the council has attached so much importance, we…