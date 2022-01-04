Science and tech TV begins operation early 2022, says FG – News Agengy of Nigeria

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the recently approved Science, Technology and Innovation(STI) television station in Abuja would come into operation early 2022.

Onu said this on Friday during an interview with news men.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the STI TV was recently granted a provisional licence to operate by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission.

The minister said the TV station was the first of its kind in the country, adding that it would focus on promoting STI programmes and nation building.

Onu said no country had ever developed without the effective and efficient deployment of STI.

“We have seen what have been happening to our country because we dwelt on commodities in the past but luckily for us it is now being diversified.

“This ministry has been pushing to make sure that our economy depends on knowledge that is innovation driven.

“The television station is very important; it…