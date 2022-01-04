We must develop our communities to grow Nigeria in 2022 – Turaki

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

A former Minister of Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has called on all Nigerians to contribute their quotas to develop the nation in 2022.

In a message to Nigerians to usher in 2022, Turaki said that national growth must begin with development of communities, with citizens making efforts in their immediate environments.

Turaki also called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and godliness in the new year.

He called on leaders at all levels to work toward ensuring that every Nigerian would have access to basic amenities.

“As we begin a new year, despite economic and security challenges, I am optimistic that Nigeria will be great,” he said

Turaki said that Nigerians should look inwards at how best they could serve the nation and their communities as private citizens.

“This is a time when those who are able to, in their own capacities, must ask: What can I do to make Nigeria better? How can I improve lives in my community?

“It is only by…