We mustn’t let go our core values — Lai Mohammed charges parents, schools – News Agengy of Nigeria

By Esenvosa Izah

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged parents, schools and other stakeholders to inculcate in children societal core values which made the difference between a brute and decent man.

Mohammed made the call at the cast of “Death and the King’s Horseman”, produced by the Founder, Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, on Monday in Lagos.

“Death and the King’s Horseman”, a play by Wole Soyinka, is based on a real incident that took place in Nigeria during the colonial era.

“We probably cannot go back living in caves; we know what technology has done; we know the value of modern medicine, but we must take it together with our core values. It is those core values that are very important.

“It is those core values that will make the difference between a brute and decent man.

“That explains why you find that when we talk about rape, incest, on all kinds of crime, it is even more prevalent in the Western world, because, here, there…