2023: I have no favourite successor – President Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he does not care about his successor in 2023, saying he has no favourite in the forthcoming general elections.

The president stated this in an interview he granted to Channels television which was televised on Wednesday evening.

According to him, “I am not interested in who becomes the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as I am open to the emergence of anyone.

“No. Let him come, whoever it is.

“The only important thing (is) I made sure that on record, nobody should ask me to come and give any evidence in any court. Otherwise, whoever it is, he will be in trouble. Because all the important things are on record. I made sure about that. Important issues are all on record.”

Pressed on whether he has any favourite in the APC, he added: “No. I wouldn’t because the person could be eliminated if I mention it. I better keep it secret.”

President Buhari, who also spoke on other…