2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River guber race

By George Odok

Prince Godswill Edward, Special Adviser on Sports and Cinematography to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edward, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar, said his desire to be in the contest is to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

Edward, a son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said it is time for a generational shift in the state where youths should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

He noted that the former governors of the state, Mr Donald Duke and Sen. Liyel Imoke, uplifted the state through tourism and rural transformation, while Gov. Ben Ayade came up with the agenda to industrialise the state.

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains…