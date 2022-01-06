2023: Ndokwa people to address neglect, marginalisation- APC chieftain

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Chief Anthony Ndanenu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, has said that Ndokwa area of the state was set to liberate itself from neglect and gross marginalisation come 2023.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, noting that the area had been grossly neglected by the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

According to Ndanenu, the PDP-led Delta Government had not only neglected Ndokwa, but had short changed its indigenes in terms of political appointments.

“The PDP has reduced our people to glorified Special Assistants and conquered ethnic nationalities,” he said.

He decried the lack of infrastructural development and poor living condition in the area occasioned by neglect from the Local and State Government, in spite of its natural resources endowment.

He said APC stakeholders in Ndokwa East had vowed to change the…