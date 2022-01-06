Edo NDLEA arrest 351 suspected illicit drug traffickers in 2021

By Deborah Coker

No fewer than 351 suspected illicit drug traffickers were arrested by Edo Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2021, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander of the Agency said this in an interview with NAN in Benin on Thursday.

Wakawa said that the figure comprises 248 men and 103 women suspects.

He also disclosed that total weight of drugs seized within the period was 26,459.078 Kilograms (approximately 26.5 tonnes).

He told NAN that 16,344 bags of Cannabis Sativa were found in a cluster of four warehouses in Uzebba in Owan West Local Government Area in the state weighing 233,778 Kilo Grammes.

According to him the substances were destroyed at the scene of operation.

He also said nine vehicles and nine motorcycles used in conveying exhibits were also seized.

Also confiscated, according to him, are two pump action actions, one double barrel and one cut-to-size guns used in guarding drug…