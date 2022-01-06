Ikoyi Collapsed Building Report: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee for implementation

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated a four-member committee toward implementing the report on the collapsed 21-storey structure on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu constituted the committee at the Lagos House, Ikeja, after receiving the report of the Panel of Inquiry on the cause of the structure to collapse on Nov. 1, 2021.

He said that the setting up of the committee was a first step to the implementation of the report submitted by the panel.

The four-member committee is led by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer.

Other members are: the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms Abisola Olusanya.

According to the governor, the committee will bring forward a report to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

He commended the members of the Toyin Ayinde-led panel…