No repeating last AFCON mistakes in Cameroon — Awaziem

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has assured of the team’s readiness to correct the mistakes of last AFCON in Egypt and go a step better to the finals in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles finished with bronze medal at the 2019 edition in Egypt after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match.

The Eagles had earlier suffered heartbreaking defeat against Algeria in the semifinal when Riyad Mahrez scored a late spectacular free kick to give the foxes a 2-1 win.

Awaziem who was in the thick of action at the last AFCON told NAN on Wednesday in Abuja ahead of their departure to Cameroon that the goal was to bring back the trophy at the end of the tournament.

“At the last AFCON (in Egypt) we came back with a bronze, but we want the gold this time around.

“We are going all out, we are not going to make the mistakes we made the last time.

“We’ll give our best to make sure we get the gold in Cameroon…