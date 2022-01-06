President Buhari charges Super Eagles on AFCON trophy

By Muhyideen Jimoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to do Nigeria proud at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by lifting the coveted trophy in Cameroon.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, conveyed the president’s message at a ‘send forth’ ceremony for the team on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of their departure to Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles will depart Abuja on Wednesday aboard a chartered flight for the football fiesta which runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 in Cameroon.

Dare who was represented by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, said President Buhari had pledged the full support of the nation for the team.

“I bring to you very warm greetings and best wishes from the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.

“He sends you forth with a clear message of total support and trust in your ability to do Nigeria proud.

“Mr. President…