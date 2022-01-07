2021 Unity Carnival: Rivers Council boss woos investors

Ikuru Lizzy

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni local government area of Rivers has expressed optimism to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as he canvassed for investors at the 2021 Andoni Unity Carnival.

Awortu disclosed this at the grand finale of the Andoni Peace and Unity Carnival on Friday in Ngo town, headquarters of the council.

According to him, the council decided to organize the carnival to further showcase the untapped tourism resources in the area.

“This is the reason we invited the media and some of our friends who are not residents in the area as well as tourists to come and discover possible areas of business interests.

“We understand the role of investors bearing in mind what we stand to benefit as a council from such partnership,” he said.

Awortu also noted that the mandate from the people was an opportunity to administer good governance to the area council.

“The Carnival parade represented the climax of a list of activities for the…