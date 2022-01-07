Andoni new business hub in Rivers, says Council boss

Ikuru Lizzy

Andoni local government council Chairman, Mr Erastus Awortu, has declared the council as the new business hub for the hospitality industry as he showcased unique natural landscape in the area.

Awortu disclosed this during the 5th edition of Ikuru town beach party on Friday in Ikuru Town Andoni local area council of Rivers.

The Chairman noted that the council adopted the 2021 edition of the beach party to further assist in bringing unity to the area and position it on the business map of the state.

Describing the unique serenity around the Ikuru town beach, the Chairman noted that Tourist would crave for the beach when fully harnessed.

“This Unity Carnival which also included a beach party at Ikuru town sand beach has indeed lifted local economy.

“Today’s beach party is part of programmes for this year’s carnival to showcase our rich landscape and economic potentials.

“Sadly, there are no hotels in Andoni, I’m saying this to let us understand…