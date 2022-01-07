Ashafa advocates private sector investment in FESTAC infrastructure regeneration

By Grace Alegba

The Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has instructed the agency’s South West Zonal management to explore private sector funding for maintenance of infrastructure in FESTAC Town, Lagos.

Ashafa stated this in a communique at the end of a meeting of FHA with relevant stakeholders in FESTAC, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The communique said the meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when Ashafa had a management/consultative engagement with critical stakeholders at the FHA South West Zonal Office in Festac Town.

While setting agenda for 2022 Restoration of FESTAC to its original master plan, the Managing Director stressed the need for adequate maintenance of existing infrastructure while creating new ones.

“Zonal management should look at avenues to raise revenue for development of infrastructure within FESTAC.

“To look into PPP initiative to develop infrastructure within…