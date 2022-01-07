Buhari’s appointment of Ukeagu as INEC National Commissioner laudable – Groups

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

Some pressure groups and non-governmental organisations have commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Mr Kenneth Ukeagu, an election logistics strategist, as INEC’s National Commissioner.

The groups in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, pointed out that the appointment was a bulls-eye feat, preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Aminu Alkali, Chairman of the National Integration Forum (NIF), said that the appointment was indeed commendable as for the first time, a staff of the commission who had the wealth of experience was being appointed to hold such an important position.

Alkali said the new commissioner had gained diverse experience in his 30-year period as a staff of INEC, pointing out that the appointment was therefore not a political move but purely based on experience.

“Ukeagu’s appointment is unique being the first member of staff or an insider to be so appointed by any…