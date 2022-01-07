Defence ministry workers eulogise retiring Permanent Secretary

Party

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Workers in the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, held a send off dinner in honour of the retiring Permanent Secretary, Mr Musa Istifanus, after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mr Istifanus who assumed duty as the ministry on Dec. 24, 2020, retired from active service on Dec. 31, 2021.

NAN reports that some of his colleagues, friends and directors of the ministry took turns to eulogise the former permanent secretary whom they described as diligent, disciplined and a professional public servant.

In his valedictory speech, Istifanus said that his greatest asset was his humility and friendly disposition towards his subordinates throughout his career in the civil service.

He said that every good leader must first and foremost be a good follower, adding that he learnt a lot from his subordinate members of staff which he said guided him in his conducts.

According to him, “in service, you…