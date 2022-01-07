Gov. Bello receives new Police Commissioner, assures of cooperation

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday in Lokoja received the new Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, assuring him of his utmost cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the state.

Bello, while congratulating Egbuka, also commended the Nigerian Police Force, Kogi Command, for their effectiveness and readiness to protect the people of the state

He lauded Egbuka for a job well done when he served as Deputy Commissioner in the State, adding that his efforts contributed to the success of security in the state.

Bello also commended him for his great job in his previous posting before coming to Kogi and was confident that he will do more in the state.

“I Know that you have come to what has been achieved in the area of security in the state and going forward, Kogi shall export security to other neighbouring states in protecting their borders .

“As Commissioner of Police in the State it will be seamless fighting criminals with the security…