Maulid Anniversary: Clerics Urges Muslims To Emulate Prophet Mohammad’s Virtues

By Stephen Adeleye

Some clerics have urged muslims across the country to emulate the virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) so as to have a peaceful society freed of insecurity, chaos and other social vices.

The clerics made the call on Thursday in Lokoja, at the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was organised by JAM’IYYATU ANSARIDDEEN (ATTIJANIYYA), under the leadership of His Spiritual Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Ibrahim Niass, the Grand Khalifa Worldwide.

In his lecture, titled: “The Economic System of Prophetic Planning , Lessons From Hijra”, Dr Usama Magaji, the Imam of Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State, urged public office holders to discharge their duties with the fear of God and teachings of prophet Mohammad.

Magaji said that…