Yahaya Bello receives Sanusi Lamido, Islamic clerics as Kogi hosts World Maulid

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday in Lokoja received His Spiritual Eminence, Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse, Grand Khalifa, Jamiyyatu Ansarideen (Attijaniya) Worldwide, as the state hosts the fourth Nigerian World Maulid celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, with the theme “The prophetic solutions to questions of humanity”, holds in Lokoja from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8.

NAN reports that also in the entourage is former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, who is President of the Jamiyyatu Ansarideen (Attijaniya) Worldwide, amongst other Islamic clerics.

The Maulid Anniversary which is in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is organised by Jamiyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), under the leadership Sheikh Niasse.

The event is also expected to bring in Islamic clerics from across the nations with several lectures to be delivered on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) as it relates to the present times.

The event will include visiting…