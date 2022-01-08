NASENI urges students to bridge gaps in technological development

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has called on students to leverage on creativity and innovation in bridging technological gaps in the country.

The Executive Director of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, made the call during a book launch titled: “Design Principles for Modern rotating Electromechanical Machines” in Abuja.

Haruna, who was represented by the Acting Director, Technology Business Development, Mr Ozigi Bernard, said there was need for the Nigerian economy to be technologically driven.

“NASENI took deliberate interest in key areas of science and engineering development because any nation that aspires to attain socio-economic transformation must definitely invest in them to engender competition.

“That is why we are associated with this engineering design textbook which will be good for our upcoming engineers and those who have the experience,” he said.

Haruna said that “the book is a major…