Maulid Anniversary: Yahaya Bello enjoins Muslims to embrace truth at all times

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has urged Muslims worldwide to always embrace the truth and stand by it, saying ”truth is sacrosant at any time”.

Bello made the call on Friday in Lokoja, at the second day of the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity”.

The conference was organised by JAM’IYYATU ANSARIDDEEN (ATTIJANIYYA), under the leadership of His Spiritual Eminence, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Ibrahim Niass, the Grand Khalifa Worldwide.

Bello urged Muslims to know that JAM’IYYATU ANSARIDDEEN (ATTIJANIYYA) remained one all over the world.

The governor noted that the annual conference was to honour the holy prophet Muhammad, stressing that the event would witness comprehensive prayers for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari, for peace, stability and progress in the country and the world at large.

Bello…