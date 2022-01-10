2021 AFCON: NFSC storm Garoua to cheer Super Eagles to victory

By Muhyideen Jimoh

No fewer than 500 members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) have stormed Garoua, Cameroon to cheer the Super Eagles to victory at the ongoing AFCON 2021.

Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman of NFSC told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Garoua, Cameroon ahead of Eagles crunch opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

A correspondent of NAN in Garoua who witnessed the flamboyant arrival of some of the members reports that their arrival has brought more zest to the already bubbly Eagles camp.

Ikpea said despite some of the logistic hitches, the NFSC were now fully on ground to paint the city green and cheer the Eagles to victory at the competition.

He explained that more than 250 members had arrived in batches from Nigeria while members on ground in Cameroon have also shifted base to Garoua.

According to him, other chapters of the association from Mali, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and South Africa were also in town to give maximum support to the…