AFCON 2021: Toro, Ikpea express confidence of victory ahead of Nigeria, Egypt clash

By Victor Okoye

Sani Toro, former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to defeat Egypt in the first group match of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and Egypt are set to clash in a massive Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 opener on Tuesday.

The game is potentially the pick of the group’s battles, at the Stade Roumdé Adjia as from 5 p.m. in Garoua.

Toro, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday ahead of the match, said he was confident that the Super Eagles would soar above the Pharaohs of Egypt.

He said that even though the match wouldn’t be an easy one, the Super Eagles would still emerge victorious at the end.

“It is going to be a difficult match and don’t be surprised that we are going to win that match.

“I have that belief because it is only one player (Salah) that people keep talking about and…