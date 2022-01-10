Agency urges dredging of Calabar channel to boost petroleum supply

By George Odok

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has urged stakeholders in the oil sector to collaborate with the Federal Government for the dredging of the Calabar channel.

Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, the Executive Director, Distribution System, Storage, Retail and Infrastructure of the Authority, made the call on Monday in Calabar while inspecting tank farms operating in the Calabar depot.

Ukoha said that the dredging would allow for bigger vessels to berth with petroleum products with a view to meeting the storage capacity of the depot.

According to him, the oil marketers have identified dredging as one of the major concerns limiting the supply of petroleum products to their facilities at the jetty.

The executive director said the peak consumption period for petroleum products in Nigeria was between November and January, hence the need to stabilise and ensure a seamless supply and distribution of the products.

“The draft of the…