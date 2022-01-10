Cameroon rally past COVID-hit Burkina Faso to win AFCON opener

By Victor Okoye

Hosts Cameroon on Sunday had to rely on two penalties to pull up a comeback win against Burkina Faso in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Yaounde on Sunday.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two penalties as hosts Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1.

Burkina Faso, who were without their coach Kamou Malo and six players who tested positive for COVID-19, gave away two clumsy penalties.

This was after Gustavo Sangare had silenced the home crowd, estimated at around 45,000 fans at the newly-built Olembe Stadium, with the first goal of the game.

The Burkina Faso Football Federation issued a formal letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), ahead of the match in a protest over alleged issues with its COVID-19 testing programme.

Sangare finished with his left foot at the back post in the 24th minute to hand the Burkinabe a surprise lead in the Group A encounter.

But their captain,Bertrand Traore and…