Liberia’s Weah re-echoes potentials of Africa’s oldest republic

By Lizzy Okoji

President George Weah of Liberia re-echoed the huge potentials of his county, Africa’s oldest republic, urging his compatriots to embrace peace to make the country a pace-setter.

Weah made the call while inaugurating the commencement of the country’s bi-centennial celebrations at Providence Island, Liberia, where the first settlers resided 200 years ago.

The Providence Island settlement marked the beginning of the founding of a modern nation, named Liberia in 1822.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liberia has however, been decimated by a long-drawn civil war that took its toll on the country, hampering development and national cohesion in the tiny West African country.

Mr Ledgerhood Rennie, Liberia’s Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism in a statement to NAN in Abuja on Sunday, quoted Weah as pleading with the people of Liberia to close ranks to celebrate the country’s 200 years of nationhood.

“Weah urges all…