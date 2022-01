Following is the schedule of matches to be played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon on Monday:

Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 2 p.m.

Guinea vs Malawi, 5 p.m.

(Both matches are to hold at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam)

Group C

Ghana vs Morocco, 5 p.m.

Comoros vs Gabon, 8 p.m.

(Both matches are to hold at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde)

