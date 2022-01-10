U.S. experts urge Biden’s to send more weapons to Ukraine

Group of U.S. experts advocating for a hardline in relations with Russia, called on National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to add weapons to Kiev amid alleged Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

Axios news outlet on Monday reported that Sullivan held a video-conference with Russia experts on Jan. 3 ahead of the upcoming diplomatic meetings with Russian officials.

The group of experts included those who worked under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told the newspaper that “it is always smart to engage with outsiders. There’s never a downside. Jake is not afraid to interact with specialists, including those who may disagree with him.’’

However, McFaul did not confirm the fact that the conference had taken place or that he had participated in it.

The media said U.S. high-ranking officials announced that Washington was ready to discuss on a reciprocal basis some aspects of Russia’s…