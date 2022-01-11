Group canvases support for establishment of special courts for GBV cases

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ms May Ikokwu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI),

on Tuesday, canvassed support for the establishment of special courts for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such special courts would expedite hearing and prosecution of GBV cases.

GBV is any violence directed against a person because of that person’s gender. It includes physical, sexual, mental or economic harm inflicted on a person because of socially ascribed power imbalances between males and females.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, had called for the establishment of the special courts while commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV in 2021.

The minister said such courts would ensure quick dispensation of justice for survivors, noting that intense advocacy

had made many survivors of rape and GBV to make such violation of their rights public and were seeking legal and judicial…