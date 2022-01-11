Nigeria’s future bright, promising with STI — Minister

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), says Nigeria’s future is bright and promising with STI.

He said his prediction was based on knowledge of how past ancestors dominated their environment using science, technology and innovation.

The Minister said this at the inauguration of Inter-Ministerial Committee for Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (ScienceTV@NG) in Abuja on Monday.

“Our ancestors used locally-available materials for their food and nutrition, drugs and medicine, building of houses, among so many other things.

“We want our young people to be proud of our past, we want them to become creative, inventive and innovative, just as their ancestors were,’’ Onu said.

He maintained that STI remained a driving force of growth and development which was evident in developed nations which deployed and utilised STI for nation building.

The minister expressed optimism that Nigeria would…