NIHOTOUR: Exploring the hospitality, tourism sectors for economic development

By Ismail Abdulaziz, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) was established in 1988 as a result of a tripartite agreement signed in 1987 between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the Federal Government of Nigeria which was signed in 1987.

The Institute serves as the apex government institution for hospitality, travel and tourism training in Nigeria. Presently the Institute is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of

Information and Culture.

The mandate of the Institute includes providing a platform for human capital development in the Hospitality and Tourism industry including the award of Diploma’s and

Certificates.

It will also certify and register qualified personnel in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Sector and regulating training programmes of Hospitality,…