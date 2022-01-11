Providence, good policies as drivers of Nigeria’s unicorns

By Chijioke Okoronkwo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 caused market disruptions, fast-tracked digital migration of businesses and triggered significant growth in the number of unicorns globally.

In the capital industry, a unicorn is private startup company that is valued at over one billion dollars.

Available statistics indicate that almost 40 per cent of current unicorns around the world were created in the first eight months of 2021.

The statistics also showed that fintechs and internet software and services produced the highest number of unicorns.

In Nigeria, as recently cited by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, six startups owned by young Nigerians attained the status of unicorns between 2016 and 2021.

Osinbajo made this closure in his address at the Graduation Ceremony of Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Osinbajo attributed the feat of the startups to providence…