U.S sanctions on Xinjiang threat to Africa’s economy – Centre

By Lizzy Okoji

The Centre for China Studies (CCS) has urged the U.S. Government to abolish the sanctions placed on China’s Xinjiang autonomous region because it posed danger to Africa’s economy.

Mr Charles Onunaiju, CCS Director, made the call in Abuja on Monday during a roundtable on the recent signing into law of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act by the U.S.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec. 23, 2021, U.S President Joe Biden, signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act.

The bill is to ensure that goods made by forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region of the People’s Republic of China does not enter the U.S. markets.

Onunaiju said that the U.S. move disregarded the position of the multilateral systems.

Onunaiju, however, urged African governments to join the cause in calling for the abrogation of the sanctions, explaining that the disruption of supply chain from the region would impact negatively on Africa’s…