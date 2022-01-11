Zeetin boss advocates devotion to science, technology development

The founder of Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert, has said that sincerely embracing and deploying science and technology by Nigerians would facilitate and deepen the economic and infrastructural development of Nigeria.

Robert stated this when he hosted a delegation of the national executive of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), led by its president, Dr Elizabeth Eterigho, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“There are many things wrong with Nigeria’s technological advancement and until we sincerely embrace and deploy science and technology as the necessary tools to facilitate and deepen the economic and infrastructural development of Nigeria, we will not be able to develop and make progress as a country.

“But, for me, I want to do the technology; that’s why at Zeetin, we are buying machines to make machines,” Robert said.

A high-end tech entrepreneur recognised by engineers, Robert sued for collaboration among…