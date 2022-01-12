2023: Orji Uzor Kalu wants Presidency zoned to South-East

By Naomi Sharang

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia), has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider a South-east candidate as its Presidential flagbearer ahead of its National Convention.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that as far as the party is zoning the presidential ticket to the south, south-east should take preference to anybody else that was trying to run.

On his ambition to run for president, Kalu said “I’m the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria. I’m capable health-wise, I’m capable to face anybody but our party, the APC, is supreme. I only wait for APC as a party”.

“However, I am a loyal party member, if the party decides to zone it to another zone, I will still support the candidate, but I am appealing to our Party to consider a President of the South East extraction in 2023,” he said.

While reacting to the…