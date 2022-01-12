2023: Youthful president, the best bet for Nigeria – Movement

By Lizzy Okoji

The Youth4Youth Movement, a political group, says a viable, agile, visionary and youthful president is the best bet for Nigeria in 2023.

The group pledging their commitments to make it a reality.

It made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Mr Timiprye Sam, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The group said that Nigeria cannot continue to recycle old leaders and expect a change in fortune, insisting that 2023 is the year of the youth.

They however called on elder statesmen and all Nigerians to give the youth of the country a chance to govern the nation.

The group said it is made up of members of different political parties, urging all the parties to consider candidates below the age of 50 for the presidency.

“We boast of members from all political parties, especially APC, PDP and APGA. We are not interested in partisan fanaticism in 2023.

“We will only vote for a party that produces candidates below…