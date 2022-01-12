AFCON 2021: Eagles in confident mood ahead of Sudan game

By Victor Okoye

Players of the Super Eagles on Wednesday expressed confidence in the team’s ability to defeat Sudan on Saturday at ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all 27 players in camp took part in a 90-minute recovery training session on the training pitch at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

The training, their first one after they beat Egypt on Tuesday in their opening Group D match, was held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Some of the players, who spoke to NAN after the session, assured that they would continue to give their best.

They added that there would be no room for complacency in the game against Sudan.

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, said the team would sustain the tempo from the Egypt game and keep on giving nothing but the best.

“We will do our best and keep doing the same thing we have been doing and, by God’s grace, we will win our games.”

Iheanacho, who was picked…