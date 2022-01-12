Buhari hails ex-NAN Editor-in-Chief Lawal Daura @65

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Lawal Ado Daura, a retired Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the veteran journalist, released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, President Buhari commended Daura’s intellect and insights.

He lauded the former NAN staff for distinguishing himself in the world of media as well as public affairs.

According to Buhari, the younger generation of journalists in the country have a lot to learn from the deep knowledge and objective writings of veterans like Daura to fight against the decisive forces in the country.

He wished him many happy returns in good health. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)