ICRC mourns pioneer board chairman, Shonekan

By Folasade Akpan

The Management and Staff of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Wednesday mourned the passing of Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim National Government (ING) and its pioneer Governing Board Chairman.

This is according to a statement issued in Abuja by Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media and Publicity.

According to it, Shonekan who died on Tuesday, on account of his inspiring leadership and guidance, laid the foundation that has placed the commission as the preeminent infrastructure regulatory agency in Nigeria.

The commission said that in his time as Chairman of its governing board, between 2009 and 2012, he laid some key institutional structures which have endured over the years.

It listed some of them to be issuance of the National Policy on Public Private Partnership (N4P) following approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in April 2009.

“The N4P sets out the policy objectives of the Federal Government and…