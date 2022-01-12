Lagos shippers move to monitor Cargo Defence Fund

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) on Tuesday said it would monitor the implementation of the Cargo Defence Fund to make it effective.

The spokesperson for SALS, Dr Kayode Farinto, made this known at a news conference in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cargo Defence Fund is an initiative of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), set up as a Cargo Protection and Indemnity (Cargo P & I) scheme.

It was established to mitigate losses incurred by shippers, especially small time importers and exporters, who may not have the financial muscle to pursue their legitimate maritime claims.

Farinto said that the SALS would collaborate with government agencies to ensure that the Cargo Defence Fund did not become moribund like the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

According to Farinto, the Cargo Defence Fund is very germaine and shippers do not want it to be a moribund.

“The Cargo Defence Fund is to assist shippers and help cushion…