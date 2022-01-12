Movie outfit partners Nigerian Army to produce anti-terror film

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A movie production firm, Maimartaba Media, says it is partnering the Nigerian Army to produce an anti-terror movie.

The firm’s Director of Production, Mr Shittu John, said this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the movie titled, “Hadin Kai,” aimed at supporting the military’s non-kinetic line of operations toward achieving national security.

John stated that the movie, which would be produced within the first quarter of the year, was also aimed at encouraging and enhancing cooperation between the military and the civil populace during operations.

He said in spite of the increasing military operations in dealing with internal security challenges in the country, the spate of insecurity and threat to national security remained alarming.

According to him, this worrisome development has called for the adoption of all-of-nation approach to effectively tackle the challenges.

“This approach demands that in times like this, every…