NITDA invites PLWDs from South South for digital skills training

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has invited Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) from the South-South for a five-day training on digital skills and entrepreneurship.

This is contained in a statement by the agency’s Corporate Affairs and External Relations Head, Mrs Hadiza Umar, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said the training was in line with the actualisation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) mandate of attaining 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

She said the programme was the combination of execution of two initiatives from the seven NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024 – Digital Transformation, and Digital Literacy and Skills.

“Digital transformation enables the facilitation of digital inclusion programmes for PLWDs and other digitally excluded people aimed at increasing the level of digitisation and digitalisation across both public and private sectors.

“Digital…