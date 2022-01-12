Okowa mourns Shonekan – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Shonekan family over the death of the former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Okowa said this is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba on Wednesday.

He described Shonekan as a senior lawyer and foremost boardroom professional and a legendary leader in public and private sectors.

He noted that the deceased, a lawyer and former Chairman of United African Company (UAC), died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85.

The governor also commiserated with the Alake of Egbaland over the loss of the Egba Chief and great boardroom player.

He said that the late head of state founded Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy in 1994.

He said that the deceased regular counseling on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be missed by…