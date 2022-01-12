“Super Eagles displayed Nigerian fighting spirit to defeat Egypt” – Amaraizu

By Stanley Nwanosike

A football administrator, Ebere Amaraizu, says the Super Eagles displayed Nigerian fighting spirit in defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Amaraizu, who is a Director in the Nigerian Nationwide League One (NLO), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that the Super Eagles have started on “a good footing”.

NAN reports that the match ended 1 – 0 in favour of the Super Eagles; through a goal scored at the 30th minute of play by its forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The administrator, however, urged them not to lose focus on more games ahead.

“The Super Eagles have made our day as Nigerians. We congratulate them and other fellow Nigerians.

“In the match, the national team displayed the Nigerian spirit of not ever giving up and we are proud of them.

“However, it is not yet uhuru for a wide spread celebration since we have lots of matches ahead and this is only the first…