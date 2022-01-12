Ubiaja community installs 140 street lights

By EricJames Ochigbo

Indigenes of Ubiaja community, the headquarters of the South-East Local Government Area of Edo have supported government’s efforts by installing 140 units of solar street lights in their community.

The Chairman, Ubiaja Projects Coordination Committee, Chief Robert Okharedia, in a statement on Tuesday said the initiative was in line with the “Light-Up Africa” by the African Development Bank (AfDP).

He said the initiative was also in sync with the “Light-Up Edo State Project” of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, aimed at recreating night life and ensuring security of lives and property.

Okharedia said that the `Light-up Ubiaja Project’ had attracted donations from nearly 200 subscribers of Ubiaja households, family and friends across the world.

”We are optimistic that lighting up our hometown is a necessary first step to securing Ubiaja from bandits and insurgents.

“But only until 2021 when the sons and daughters of Ubiaja across the world decided…